PM says government to set criteria this month on lifting indoor mask mandate

All News 09:15 December 09, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Friday that the government will set criteria within this month on determining whether to lift the indoor mask mandate.

"The specific criteria for judgment will be finalized through a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters this month after an open debate and discussion by the advisory committee," Han told a response meeting.

The government will advise or ask people to voluntarily wear face masks indoors if COVID-19 containment situations meet the specific standards, including the number of daily infections and deaths, Han said.

"It is an unchanging principle to put people's lives and safety as the top priority of the anti-epidemic policy," Han said.

South Korea has scrapped most pandemic-related restrictions since May, but the mask mandate for indoor spaces and public transit remains in place.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks at a response meeting in Seoul on Dec. 9, 2022. (Yonhap)

