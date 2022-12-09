(4th LD) Striking cargo truckers vote to end weekslong walkout
(ATTN: UPDATES with latest info)
By Park Boram
SEOUL/GUNSAN, South Korea, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Striking cargo truckers voted Friday to end their weekslong walkout after their collective action incurred massive supply disruptions across industries and prompted the government to issue back-to-work orders.
In a plenary vote conducted in the morning, nearly 62 percent voted in favor of ending the strike while about 38 percent objected, according to the results of the vote released by the North Jeolla branch of the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union.
The vote was participated by 3,574 of the union's total 26,144 members.
The union launched the vote earlier in the day in 16 locations nationwide, a day after the executive committee of the union held an emergency meeting to decide whether to continue the strike but failed to reach an agreement.
Since Nov. 24, thousands of cargo truck drivers have staged the strike, demanding the government extend the Safe Trucking Freight Rates System guaranteeing minimum wages and ultimately make it permanent.
On Friday, the main opposition Democratic Party unilaterally passed a bill to extend the system for another three years beyond its scheduled expiration at the end of the year through the parliamentary transportation committee.
The ruling People Power Party (PPP) did not take part in the vote, claiming the issue should be further discussed after the drivers return to work.
The government and the PPP had initially agreed to extend the system.
The strike has wrought massive supply disruptions across industries, with damage in steel firms and the petrochemical sector reaching 1.3 trillion won (US$987.7 million), respectively.
The government on Thursday issued an order for striking truckers serving in the petrochemical and steel industries to return to work, the second such order following the first issued on the cement industry last week.
The union's regional branch in the southern port city of Busan, meanwhile, unilaterally decided to end its strike without a vote earlier in the day and told its members to return to work, protesting the vote constitutes an act of "passing the buck" to union members.
About 500 workers who gathered at a port in Busan soon dispersed without a major conflict to return to work.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team
-
U.S. envoy for N. Korea holds rare talks with Chinese counterpart over recent provocations