SK Biopharm's anti-epilepsy treatment wins sales approval in France
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., a pharmaceutical affiliate of South Korea's SK Group, said Friday that its anti-epilepsy treatment is now available in France.
Its European partner Angelini Pharma, a pharmaceutical unit under the Italian Angelini Industries, has won the sales approval from the French drug authorities for cenobamate under the brand name Ontozry, according to SK Biopharm.
The Korean company said the drug, which was approved for medical use by the European Commission last year, is now on sale in five European countries, including Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain.
The five countries account for about 73 percent of the total value of the continent's epilepsy market, it added.
Cenobamate, discovered by SK Biopharmaceuticals and its U.S. subsidiary SK Life Science, is the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults. It is sold under the brand names Xcopri in the United States.
