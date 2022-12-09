S. Korea calls for Pyongyang to return to Northeast Asian economic body
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea called for Pyongyang to return to an economic cooperation body in Northeast Asia to make joint efforts to establish peace in the region, the finance ministry said Friday.
The remark came during a virtual meeting of the Greater Tumen Initiative (GTI) held on the previous day. The body involving South Korea, China, Russia and Mongolia aims to develop areas near the Tumen River between China and North Korea.
North Korea quit the intergovernmental cooperation mechanism in 2009 to protest economic sanctions against the reclusive regime.
"South Korea plans to play an active role by taking a comprehensive approach to emerging issues in and out of the region, including climate change and food security," Kim Seong-wook, the deputy minister for international affairs, said during the meeting.
South Korea plans to serve as the director for a three-year term starting July 2023.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
National Assembly misses legal deadline to pass gov't budget bill
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 70,000 as gov't mulls adjusting indoor mask mandate
-
N. Korea revises laws on agriculture, grain distribution amid food shortages
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team