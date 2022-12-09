SsangYong Motor to raise 100 bln won via stock sale
All News 11:42 December 09, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 100 billion won(US$76.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 20 million common shares at a price of 5,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
Most Saved
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
National Assembly misses legal deadline to pass gov't budget bill
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 70,000 as gov't mulls adjusting indoor mask mandate
-
N. Korea revises laws on agriculture, grain distribution amid food shortages