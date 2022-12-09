Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SsangYong Motor to raise 100 bln won via stock sale

11:42 December 09, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 100 billion won(US$76.5 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 20 million common shares at a price of 5,000 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
