Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Official talks for U.S.-led IPEF to kick off this weekend in Australia

All News 14:02 December 09, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and 13 other member nations of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) will kick off official negotiations in Australia this weekend to boost regional economic cooperation facing multiple challenges, Seoul's trade ministry said Friday.

U.S. President Joe Biden launched the economic framework in May, and the participating nations will hold the first round of rule-setting talks in the Australian city of Brisbane from Dec. 10-15, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The platform has 14 members, including South Korea, the U.S., Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and India, and the negotiations will be on the four key pillars of fair trade, supply chain resilience, infrastructure and green technology, and tax and anti-corruption, the ministry said.

In September, trade ministers of the member nations agreed upon the launch of the official negotiations.

South Korea will send a delegation to be headed by senior trade official Kim Jeong-hoe, it added.

"The IPEF involves nations that could help stabilize and diversify our supply chains of key industries, including semiconductor, battery, and major minerals. The government will strive for negotiation results which would help strengthen our industry competitiveness and boost exports," Kim said.

The platform is widely seen as Washington's effort to counter China's growing influence in the region.

The IPEF member nations account for 41 percent of the world's total gross domestic product and 32 percent of the total population, according to government data.

This file photo, provided by South Korea's trade ministry, shows Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun (C), U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai (3rd from R), U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (2nd from R) and other officials posing for a group photo in Los Angeles on Sept. 8, 2022, during their first in-person ministerial talks for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#IPEF
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!