(2nd LD) Opposition leader's closest aide indicted in real estate development scandal probe
(ATTN: ADDS quotes by opposition leader)
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- A key aide to opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was indicted Friday on charges of receiving bribes amid speculation that the investigation will now head toward Lee.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office charged Jeong Jin-sang, a vice chief of staff to DP Chairman Lee, as part of its widening investigation into a high-profile real estate development scandal allegedly connected to Lee.
Jeong is accused of taking about 240 million won (US$184,000) from real estate developers between 2013 and 2020 in return for business favors for the project launched when Lee was the mayor of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, prosecutors said.
In return, Jeong -- who was put under pretrial detention -- was promised a 24.5 percent stake worth 42.8 billion won in the land development project, they said.
Suspicions arose that Lee is actually the holder of the stake.
Charges against Jeong also include destruction of evidence due to having told Yoo Dong-gyu, a former acting president of Seongnam Development Corp., to throw his mobile phone out the window when prosecutors raided his home in September last year.
In addition, Yoo was indicted on charges of giving bribes to Jeong between 2019 and 2020, prosecutors said. The amount of bribes is allegedly bigger as the statue of limitations for bribery charges expired for part of it.
The scandal, which could deal a blow to Lee, centers on the allegations that a small, previously unheard-of private asset management company was allowed to reap astronomical investment profits from the development project in Seongnam's Daejang-dong district when DP leader Lee was the city's mayor.
Prosecutors have expanded their investigation into the scandal-ridden land development project, possibly targeting Lee.
Lee has flatly denied the allegations.
"The prosecution appears to be bent on directly investigating me," the opposition leader wrote on Facebook. "I repeat. I, Lee Jae-myung, did not take a penny in personal profit. I swear I have nothing to be ashamed of," Lee said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team
-
U.S. envoy for N. Korea holds rare talks with Chinese counterpart over recent provocations