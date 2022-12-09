KSOE bags 258.1 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top shipbuilder Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has won a 258.1 billion-won (US$199 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas carriers for a Central American shipper.
Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., a KSOE affiliate, will construct the very large gas carriers in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan and deliver them to the undisclosed shipping firm by the second half of 2025, KSOE said in a statement.
KSOE has clinched $23.02 billion worth of orders to construct 192 ships so far this year, or 132 percent of its yearly target of $17.44 billion.
KSOE, the subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
