S. Korea's military draws up maiden 'defense space strategy'
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has drafted its first defense space strategy charting the future course of the military's drive to develop operational capabilities for the crucial security domain, the defense ministry said Friday.
Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup and other key members of the Defense Space Development Committee met to discuss the draft, as Seoul seeks to build its space capabilities amid growing competition among advanced countries for primacy in the domain.
The strategy, if finalized, would serve as an overarching document outlining strategic goals, basic principles and guidelines of the country's push to develop space capabilities. Based on it, all armed services are to craft their own operational concepts with a focus on interservice cooperation, according to the ministry.
The ministry did not disclose details of the strategy yet.
At the meeting, Lee called for a "leap forward" in the development of space capabilities, pointing to intensifying global competition for capability preeminence in the space realm.
"Our military should make multifaceted efforts to continuously build space forces incorporating cutting-edge science and technologies," Lee was quoted as saying.
Lee also stressed that the space domain is no longer a "faraway" world that appears "in your imagination or movies."
"It has become 'life space' and 'operational space,'" he said. "Major military powers have already recognized defense space capabilities as a core element of national security and have been competitively developing them."
The ministry launched the committee, initially led by its vice minister, in 2018. In May, it reorganized the makeup of the committee, putting the defense minister at its helm and appointing top military commanders as its members.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team
-
U.S. envoy for N. Korea holds rare talks with Chinese counterpart over recent provocations