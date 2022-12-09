S. Korean startup Innospace to test-fire its test launch vehicle 'HANBIT-TLV' this month
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Innospace, a South Korean space startup, said Friday that it is planning to test-fire its suborbital test launch vehicle, HANBIT-TLV, later this month.
A launch window was set from Dec. 14-21 (local time) at the Alcantara Space Center in northern Brazil and the exact date and time will be decided after consultations with the Brazilian air force, the company said.
The test launch of the 8.4-ton thrust single stage hybrid rocket will verify the flight performance focusing on the optimal operation and stable thrust of the hybrid rocket engine, it added.
The HANBIT-TLV, the first civilian small satellite launcher in South Korea, is a test project to validate the first stage engine of HANBIT-Nano, a commercial rocket for small satellites capable of carrying a 50 kilogram payload.
In April, Innospace signed an agreement with the Brazilian Department of Aerospace Science and Technology to launch the latter's inertial navigation system, called SISNAV, being carried onboard as a payload of HANBIT-TLV.
"This test flight of HANBIT-TLV suborbital rocket will serve as an important step to enter the small satellite launch service market," Kim Soo-jong Kim, CEO of Innospace, said in comments provided by the company.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team
-
U.S. envoy for N. Korea holds rare talks with Chinese counterpart over recent provocations