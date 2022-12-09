Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea discusses policy blueprint to improve N. Korea's human rights situation
SEOUL -- South Korea's vice unification minister said Friday the government plans to map out a three-year blueprint to improve North Korea's human rights situation by taking into account its policy stance and the North's rights conditions.
Vice Unification Minister Kim Ki-woong made the remarks at an interagency meeting on North Korea's human rights situation to discuss ways to establish the Yoon Suk-yeol administration's first basic policy plan to enhance the North's rights conditions.
------------
S. Korea calls for Pyongyang to return to Northeast Asian economic body
SEOUL -- South Korea called for Pyongyang to return to an economic cooperation body in Northeast Asia to make joint efforts to establish peace in the region, the finance ministry said Friday.
The remark came during a virtual meeting of the Greater Tumen Initiative (GTI) held on the previous day. The body involving South Korea, China, Russia and Mongolia aims to develop areas near the Tumen River between China and North Korea.
------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea issues advisory against hiring N.K. IT workers with disguised nationalities
SEOUL -- South Korea on Thursday issued an interagency advisory against the hiring of North Korean information technology (IT) workers with disguised nationalities amid reports that the country is using them as a source of foreign currency earnings.
In the advisory, the foreign, unification and ICT ministries called on local companies to strengthen background checks in recruiting IT workers at home and abroad, adding that a significant portion of earnings by those workers is channeled into the North's nuclear and missile development.
------------
(LEAD) Yoon says S. Korea must perfectly overwhelm N. Korea in conventional military strength
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that South Korea must "perfectly overwhelm" North Korea in conventional military strength even though the North may be armed with nuclear weapons, his office said.
Yoon made the remark while meeting with 18 new lieutenants general at the presidential office following a ceremony marking their promotions.
------------
N. Korea should be clearly defined as 'enemy,' S. Korea's defense chief says
SEOUL -- South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup on Wednesday highlighted the need for the country's troops to "clearly" recognize the North Korean regime and its military as an "enemy," citing its continued missile provocations.
Lee made the remarks at a forum on the military's spiritual and mental force enhancement as his ministry is poised to revive the enemy description for the North's regime and military in its defense white paper due next month.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to revive 'enemy' expression for N.K. regime, military in defense white paper: sources
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to revive a reference to the North Korean regime and its military as an "enemy" in its defense white paper to be published next month under the conservative administration of President Yoon Suk-yeol, government sources said Tuesday.
The move comes in the wake of Pyongyang's relentless weapons tests, including the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile launch last month and the firing this week of artillery shells into maritime "buffer zones" set under a 2018 inter-Korean accord to reduce tensions.
------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to strengthen N.K. sanctions in case of nuke test: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea will strengthen sanctions against North Korea in cooperation with such other countries as the United States and Japan if Pyongyang carries out another nuclear test or other grave provocations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Monday.
In a report submitted to the National Assembly's foreign affairs and unification committee, the ministry pointed out the level of North Korea's missile provocations this year has been more serious than ever.
(END)
