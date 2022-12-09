Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Key developments on North Korea this week

All News 16:00 December 09, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

Dec. 5 -- N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'

S. Korea to strengthen N.K. sanctions in case of nuke test: ministry

6 -- N. Korea fires artillery shells into sea to protest S. Korea-U.S. drills near border

7 -- N. Korea to hold parliamentary meeting on Jan. 17: KCNA

N. Korea should be clearly defined as 'enemy,' S. Korea's defense chief says

8 -- N. Korea revises laws on agriculture, grain distribution amid food shortages

9 -- S. Korea discusses policy blueprint to improve N. Korea's human rights situation
