KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hanchem 202,000 UP 1,500
DWS 46,900 DN 1,500
Hanon Systems 8,620 DN 70
SK 203,500 DN 500
KEPCO 21,000 UP 1,650
KG DONGBU STL 8,700 UP 220
ShinpoongPharm 22,500 UP 650
SKTelecom 50,000 DN 200
HyundaiElev 30,200 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 127,500 UP 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,900 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 3,000 UP 50
ZINUS 35,800 UP 2,650
SamsungSecu 35,000 UP 350
Shinsegae 228,000 UP 5,000
Nongshim 337,000 UP 7,000
SGBC 47,400 UP 700
Hyosung 75,600 UP 1,200
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,850 UP 100
KIA CORP. 65,200 UP 500
DL 65,100 DN 1,100
SamsungF&MIns 207,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 15,750 UP 1,050
Kogas 34,550 UP 900
HyundaiEng&Const 38,600 UP 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 32,350 UP 300
SK hynix 81,500 UP 2,700
Youngpoong 703,000 0
DL E&C 39,100 UP 600
kakaopay 66,100 UP 2,800
K Car 12,750 UP 300
F&F 150,500 DN 4,000
Hanssem 47,600 UP 650
SKSQUARE 35,900 UP 300
KAL 26,050 UP 50
Daewoong 21,250 DN 50
TaekwangInd 731,000 0
SSANGYONGCNE 6,040 UP 110
LG Corp. 80,400 UP 800
POSCO CHEMICAL 193,000 DN 11,000
