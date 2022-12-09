KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Boryung 11,100 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,400 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,100 UP 1,500
Daesang 21,700 UP 650
SKNetworks 4,100 UP 15
ORION Holdings 15,850 UP 300
LX INT 38,950 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 13,450 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,630 UP 15
Hyundai M&F INS 29,300 UP 500
Youngone Corp 47,200 UP 500
HanmiPharm 269,500 UP 8,500
FOOSUNG 12,350 DN 250
CSWIND 68,500 DN 1,800
GKL 18,150 DN 50
SK Innovation 168,500 UP 5,000
CJ CheilJedang 378,500 UP 6,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 23,000 UP 300
KOLON IND 45,200 UP 700
POONGSAN 31,200 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 52,600 UP 2,200
Hansae 15,850 UP 400
LS 67,200 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES116000 DN1500
GC Corp 131,500 UP 2,000
GS E&C 23,450 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 645,000 DN 48,000
KPIC 167,000 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,460 UP 130
SKC 98,100 DN 7,400
GS Retail 29,800 UP 150
Ottogi 454,000 UP 5,000
MERITZ SECU 5,700 DN 50
HtlShilla 79,600 UP 900
Hanmi Science 33,900 UP 2,300
SamsungElecMech 138,000 UP 1,500
KSOE 73,600 UP 800
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,950 DN 1,000
MS IND 16,600 UP 100
OCI 92,800 DN 1,300
