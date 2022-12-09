KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS ELECTRIC 55,100 UP 1,000
KorZinc 602,000 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,140 UP 50
HyundaiMipoDock 83,700 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 30,100 UP 100
S-Oil 84,400 UP 1,700
LG Innotek 286,500 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 186,000 DN 10,000
HMM 22,050 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI WIA 56,200 UP 200
KumhoPetrochem 142,000 0
Mobis 208,500 UP 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 66,300 DN 200
S-1 64,200 UP 1,300
Handsome 27,400 UP 1,300
ILJIN MATERIALS 58,300 DN 1,000
Asiana Airlines 13,500 UP 100
COWAY 58,900 UP 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,100 UP 1,900
IBK 11,050 UP 200
DONGSUH 21,000 UP 400
SamsungEng 22,850 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,950 UP 270
SAMSUNG CARD 32,500 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 23,750 UP 150
LOTTE CONF 121,000 UP 500
KT 37,700 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL26500 UP300
LOTTE TOUR 12,550 UP 300
LG Uplus 12,050 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,700 UP 900
KT&G 98,000 DN 900
Doosan Enerbility 16,000 UP 50
Doosanfc 33,100 UP 1,500
KCC 232,000 UP 500
SKBP 72,900 UP 1,400
AmoreG 35,950 UP 3,250
HyundaiMtr 162,500 UP 500
Hanwha 27,750 UP 200
(MORE)
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team
-
U.S. envoy for N. Korea holds rare talks with Chinese counterpart over recent provocations