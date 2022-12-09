KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COSMAX 70,300 UP 6,800
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,500 DN 100
DB HiTek 42,200 DN 150
CJ 80,800 UP 3,500
LG Display 13,950 UP 200
Kangwonland 24,650 0
NAVER 195,000 UP 9,500
Kakao 58,100 UP 2,600
NCsoft 468,000 UP 2,000
KIWOOM 90,200 UP 2,600
DSME 18,500 UP 300
HDSINFRA 7,940 DN 320
DWEC 4,670 UP 55
KEPCO KPS 33,850 UP 450
LG H&H 722,000 UP 43,000
LGCHEM 627,000 DN 43,000
KEPCO E&C 56,200 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 38,000 UP 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,100 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,600 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 91,000 UP 1,200
Celltrion 180,500 UP 4,000
TKG Huchems 21,550 UP 350
DAEWOONG PHARM 159,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 61,300 UP 1,700
KIH 58,500 UP 1,400
GS 45,900 UP 550
LIG Nex1 84,000 DN 3,300
Fila Holdings 33,200 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 173,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 46,450 UP 1,650
HANWHA LIFE 2,520 UP 110
AMOREPACIFIC 139,500 UP 4,000
Meritz Insurance 44,400 UP 50
HITEJINRO 26,650 UP 650
Yuhan 58,500 DN 1,200
SLCORP 25,900 0
CJ LOGISTICS 90,700 UP 4,000
DOOSAN 84,000 DN 200
ORION 118,000 UP 2,500
