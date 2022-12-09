KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,550 UP 50
HANWHA SYSTEMS 10,950 UP 250
BGF Retail 205,000 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 84,300 UP 600
HDC-OP 10,700 UP 150
HYOSUNG TNC 354,000 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 365,500 UP 4,000
HANILCMT 12,650 UP 150
SKBS 82,900 DN 900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,950 UP 400
KakaoBank 28,100 UP 650
HYBE 156,500 UP 11,500
SK ie technology 62,600 DN 600
LG Energy Solution 515,000 DN 16,000
SD Biosensor 32,850 UP 50
Meritz Financial 36,750 DN 450
BNK Financial Group 7,320 UP 160
emart 100,000 UP 2,700
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY333 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 42,600 UP 1,100
PIAM 30,700 DN 1,100
HANJINKAL 38,300 UP 1,100
CHONGKUNDANG 87,900 UP 2,400
DoubleUGames 49,200 DN 100
HL MANDO 45,900 DN 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 827,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 35,300 UP 800
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,370 UP 160
Netmarble 50,000 DN 1,900
KRAFTON 180,500 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 63,800 UP 500
LOTTE 32,900 UP 300
GCH Corp 17,750 UP 500
LotteChilsung 167,000 UP 4,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,930 UP 220
POSCO Holdings 284,000 DN 2,500
DB INSURANCE 63,100 UP 2,100
SamsungElec 60,400 UP 1,200
NHIS 9,690 UP 280
DongwonInd 53,700 UP 1,000
