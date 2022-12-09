S. Korea to offer 100 tons of aid items to Ukraine this month: ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer some 100 tons of humanitarian aid items to Ukraine, which is suffering power shortages this month amid its war with Russia, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
The items, which include power generators, children's vaccines, medical devices and emergency medicines, are scheduled to be sent in two batches on Sunday and Dec. 25 via chartered flights.
According to the ministry, the planned shipment of power generators is meant to help meet Ukraine's urgent need for heating and electricity supply during the winter season.
South Korea earlier said it will provide Ukraine with humanitarian assistance a total of worth US$100 million by the end of this year.
