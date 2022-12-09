S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 9, 2022
All News 16:40 December 09, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.656 3.662 -0.6
2-year TB 3.792 3.799 -0.7
3-year TB 3.657 3.676 -1.9
10-year TB 3.491 3.530 -3.9
2-year MSB 3.764 3.790 -2.6
3-year CB (AA-) 5.391 5.412 -2.1
91-day CD 4.030 4.030 0.0
