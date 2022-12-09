Yoon's office promises to seek institutional improvements after truckers vote to end strike
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- The office of President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday the government will work to improve labor conditions and cultures while sticking to laws and principles after a cargo truckers union voted to end their weekslong strike.
Senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye issued the statement shortly after the vote by the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union.
"The collective action by the Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union caused astronomical damage to our economy and people's livelihoods," she said during a press briefing. "However, on the other hand, we all must use it as an opportunity to seek institutional improvements in the cargo industry."
The strike was launched Nov. 24 to demand the government permanently extend a minimum wage system for truckers and expand its coverage to more drivers.
"The government will stick to the law and principles without wavering when it comes to labor-management issues, and do its best to secure jobs for young generations, improve the labor market's dual structure and create a fair and future-oriented culture in labor and management," Kim said.
When asked if the government will immediately begin talks with the union to find a compromise, a presidential official said it hopes a table for discussion will be set up as soon as the truckers return to work.
The government also believes the National Assembly will take appropriate steps to make institutional improvements in the cargo industry, the official said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team
-
U.S. envoy for N. Korea holds rare talks with Chinese counterpart over recent provocations