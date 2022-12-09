Melfas to raise 6 bln won via stock offering
All News 18:10 December 09, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Melfas Inc.on Friday announced that it will sell stock to raise 6 billion won (US$4.6 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 8.57 million common shares at a price of 700 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
