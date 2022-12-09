Finance minister refutes DP's demand to sharply cut 2023 budget
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Dec. 9 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho on Friday refuted the main opposition Democratic Party's (DP) call to cut the 2023 budget by 7.7 trillion won (US$5.9 billion), pointing out its demand does not consider discretionary expenditures.
Last week, the National Assembly missed the legal deadline to pass the first annual budget plan drawn up by the Yoon Suk-yeol administration, which came to power in May, leaving rival parties until Friday to handle the proposal within the National Assembly's regular session.
"When cutting the budget, the parliament should consider both the previous reduction and the increase in next year's total expenditures," Choo said, suggesting the cut should be adjusted at around 1.3 trillion won.
The ruling People Power Party (PPP) and the DP are have been at odds over the scope of scaling down the budget, currently estimated at 639 trillion won. The ruling party claims the government can cut the amount by 2.6 trillion won at most.
In contrast, the DP claims the budget should be reduced by at least 5.1 trillion won, or up to 7.7 trillion won.
The finance minister, however, said the main opposition's demand does not consider changes in discretionary expenditures.
For example, the 2023 budget plan already has reduced discretionary expenditures by 7 trillion won, whereas the amount rose by 20 trillion over the past five years under the previous administration, Choo said.
The PPP, meanwhile, also has pushed for gradually cutting the maximum corporate tax rate to 22 percent to garner more domestic investment. On the other hand, the DP demands to keep the current rate of 25 percent, claiming the PPP's proposal only benefits conglomerates.
"As (the parties) have not yet narrowed down differences on issues such as corporate tax, their talks are showing no further progress," Choo told reporters in a separate meeting earlier in the day. "It is up to the two parties to make a final decision."
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
Yoon congratulates stunning win over Portugal at World Cup in Qatar
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(3rd LD) (World Cup) S. Korea beat Portugal to reach round of 16
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team
-
U.S. envoy for N. Korea holds rare talks with Chinese counterpart over recent provocations