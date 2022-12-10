Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:13 December 10, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 30
Incheon 06/00 Cloudy 30
Suwon 07/-2 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 07/-1 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 06/-3 Sunny 20
Gangneung 10/03 Sunny 20
Jeonju 08/01 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 09/01 Cloudy 30
Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 30
Daegu 11/00 Cloudy 30
Busan 14/05 Cloudy 30
(END)
