Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All News 09:13 December 10, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Incheon 06/00 Cloudy 30

Suwon 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 06/-3 Sunny 20

Gangneung 10/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/01 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 09/01 Cloudy 30

Jeju 15/09 Cloudy 30

Daegu 11/00 Cloudy 30

Busan 14/05 Cloudy 30

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!