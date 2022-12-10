S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
SEOUL, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 60,000 for the fifth consecutive day Saturday amid lingering concerns of another surge as the government mulls easing the indoor mask mandate.
The country reported 62,738 new COVID-19 infections, including 61 from overseas, bringing the total to 27,674,163, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Friday's tally is slightly higher than the previous day's 62,734 and over 9,000 higher than a week earlier, KDCA data showed.
The South Korean government earlier said it will decide whether to lift the indoor mask mandate, the country's last remaining COVID-19 restriction, by the end of this month, based on various factors, including caseloads, deaths and hospitalizations.
Daily caseloads are expected to continue on a slow incremental trend for the time being. The KDCA, however, did not rule out the possibility of another virus wave this winter.
The country added 54 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 31,029.
The number of critically ill patients stood at 428, down 14 from the previous day.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Yoon speaks by phone with Bento, Son after S. Korea's victory over Portugal
-
'Wild Flower' by BTS' RM tops iTunes songs charts in 87 countries: agency
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(World Cup) Sonny vs. Neymar in battle of stars in round of 16
-
(World Cup) S. Korea to look for holes on flanks vs. Brazil
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
2 people killed in apparent bear attack in Ulsan
-
NMIXX slims to sextet with member Jinni's departure
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) Yoon hosts dinner for nat'l football team
-
(LEAD) PM says government to set criteria this month on lifting indoor mask mandate