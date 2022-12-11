Sunday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 11, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0
Incheon 05/-2 Sunny 0
Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 0
Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 0
Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 0
Gangneung 10/03 Sleet 60
Jeonju 09/-1 Sunny 0
Gwangju 09/01 Sunny 0
Jeju 10/07 Cloudy 0
Daegu 10/00 Cloudy 20
Busan 12/05 Cloudy 20
(END)
