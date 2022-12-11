Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

December 11, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 05/-2 Sunny 0

Suwon 06/-3 Sunny 0

Cheongju 07/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 09/-3 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 08/-4 Sunny 0

Gangneung 10/03 Sleet 60

Jeonju 09/-1 Sunny 0

Gwangju 09/01 Sunny 0

Jeju 10/07 Cloudy 0

Daegu 10/00 Cloudy 20

Busan 12/05 Cloudy 20

