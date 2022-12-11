U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink to visit Seoul
WASHINGTON, Dec. 10 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink will visit South Korea next week for consultations on a range of regional and bilateral issues, the State Department said Saturday.
Kritenbrink will travel together with National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger on the three-nation trip from Sunday to Wednesday that also includes stops in China and Japan, the department said in a press release.
"In the Republic of Korea and Japan, they will hold consultations on a range of regional and bilateral issues," the department said without providing further details. The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.
North Korea is expected to be a key topic in their discussions in Seoul in the wake of a series of missile launches and other provocations. Also expected to be on the agenda is South Korea's concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
The IRA, signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden in August, gives up to US$7,500 in tax credits to buyers of electric vehicles (EVs) assembled only in North America, sparking concerns that Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp. could lose ground in the U.S. market, as the two South Korean carmakers assemble their EVs at domestic plants for export to the U.S.
In China, Kritenbrink will follow up on U.S. President Joe Biden's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali last month to "continue responsibly managing the competition between our two countries and to explore potential areas of cooperation," the department said.
He will also prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken's early 2023 visit to China, it said.
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(3rd LD) Yoon ready to issue executive order for striking truckers in fuel and steel industries to return to work
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
(World Cup) S. Korea to look for holes on flanks vs. Brazil
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(World Cup) S. Korea to look for holes on flanks vs. Brazil
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
N. Korea hails its pandemic response as greatest achievement this year
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
KCTU members hold rally demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
S. Korea sets new yearly exports record amid gloomy market conditions
-
Annual badminton tournament for multicultural families kicks off in Goyang