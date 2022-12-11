18 foreign residents receive honorary Seoul citizenship
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government said Sunday that 18 outstanding foreign residents of Seoul have become honorary citizens of South Korea's capital city.
At this year's honorary citizenship ceremony, the Seoul metropolitan government handed medals and certificates to those who volunteered to help North Korean defectors and multicultural families, businessmen who helped attract foreign direct investments and others.
One of the awardees was Casey Lartigue, co-founder of Freedom Speakers International (FSI), who has helped North Korean defectors learn English and communicate with the global society in the past decade since its foundation.
Abhishek Gupta, who uses the stage name of Lucky and is called the "Indian Uncle" here in Korea, received the honor for his efforts to promote Korea through his YouTube channel 354 and other platforms. He donated some of his earnings from the YouTube channel operations to help runaway teenagers and neglected children.
Others included Francis Van Parys in charge of the Asia-Pacific operations of the U.S. life science company Cytiva; Tony Garrett, chairman of the New Zealand Chamber of Commerce in Korea; and Dirk Lukat, chairperson of the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea.
The Seoul citizenship dates back to 1958, when the city government delivered the certificate to foreign residents who helped rebuild the war-torn capital city after the 1950-53 Korean War.
As of Nov. 30, a total of 895 foreigners from 100 countries had received Seoul citizenship.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
(3rd LD) Yoon ready to issue executive order for striking truckers in fuel and steel industries to return to work
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
(World Cup) S. Korea to look for holes on flanks vs. Brazil
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
(World Cup) S. Korea to look for holes on flanks vs. Brazil
-
(LEAD) Samsung Electronics appoints first female president
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
N. Korea hails its pandemic response as greatest achievement this year
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases over 60,000 for 5th day, as virus continues to spread
-
KCTU members hold rally demanding extension of basic freight rate system
-
S. Korea sets new yearly exports record amid gloomy market conditions
-
Annual badminton tournament for multicultural families kicks off in Goyang