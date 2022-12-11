Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Farm ministry expands poultry culling in avian influenza-hit South Jeolla Province

SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Yonhap) -- The agriculture ministry said Sunday it has expanded the scope of poultry culling at farms infected with a highly pathogenic avian influenza in some areas of South Jeolla Province.

The move came as a total of 19 cases have been reported in the province since Nov. 16, when a highly pathogenic avian influenza was found at a duck farm in Jangheung, 394 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

The ministry said the poultry culling has been expanded to 2 kilometers from the current 500 meters from an avian influenza-hit farm in Muan and Hampyeong in the province.

Earlier in the day, Agriculture Minister Chung Hwang-keun visited a disinfection center in the province to inspect quarantine measures, the ministry said.

In this file photo, quarantine vehicles disinfect Samdong district in Ulju, 414 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Nov. 21, 2022, after a highly pathogenic strain of H5N1 of avian influenza was found from wild birds' excrement collected near the area. (Yonhap)

