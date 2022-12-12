(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 12)

The Democratic Party (DP) on Sunday unilaterally passed a no-confidence motion against Interior Minister Lee Sang-min to pin responsibility on him for the deadly crowd crush in Itaewon. The motion was approved by 182 votes from 183 lawmakers from the DP and the Justice Party. Members of the governing People Power Party (PPP) abstained from voting. The DP has now passed a no-confidence vote against a Cabinet member for the second time since the passage of an earlier motion to urge the dismissal of Foreign Minister Park Jin over alleged diplomatic fumbles involving President Yoon Suk-yeol. In reaction, all PPP members involved with a special probe of the Itaewon tragedy on the National Assembly level resigned from the probe and Yoon will most likely veto the motion for the resignation of his interior minister, a close ally.