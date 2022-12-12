(URGENT) S. Korea reports 25,667 new COVID-19 cases: KDCA
All News 09:30 December 12, 2022
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
Ruling party lawmaker suggests lifting indoor mask mandate
Most Saved
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
BTS' Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment
-
Top nuclear envoy leaves for Indonesia for meetings with U.S., Japanese counterparts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 54,319 amid virus surge worries
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister