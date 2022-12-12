Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 12, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 05/-2 Sunny 70

Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 70

Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 70

Cheongju 06/-3 Sunny 60

Daejeon 06/-4 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 04/-5 Sunny 60

Gangneung 11/03 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 07/-2 Sunny 60

Gwangju 07/-1 Cloudy 30

Jeju 11/06 Rain 60

Daegu 09/-1 Sunny 60

Busan 14/06 Sunny 60

