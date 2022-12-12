Monday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 12, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 05/-2 Sunny 70
Incheon 07/-1 Sunny 70
Suwon 06/-4 Sunny 70
Cheongju 06/-3 Sunny 60
Daejeon 06/-4 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 04/-5 Sunny 60
Gangneung 11/03 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 07/-2 Sunny 60
Gwangju 07/-1 Cloudy 30
Jeju 11/06 Rain 60
Daegu 09/-1 Sunny 60
Busan 14/06 Sunny 60
(END)
