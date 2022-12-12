Seoul shares open lower ahead of Fed's rate-setting meeting
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Monday as investors were cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting meeting this week.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 10.54 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,378.50 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Several major economic developments from the United States are due this week, as the Fed is to hold a two-day rate-setting meeting starting Tuesday and is likely to deliver a 50-basis point hike.
The Fed has raised the interest rate by 75 basis points four times in a move to curb high inflation.
The U.S. consumer price index will also come out Tuesday.
On Friday, U.S. shares finished lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.9 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7 percent.
In Seoul, major stocks fell across the board, with tech shares under heavy downward pressure.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics sank 0.99 percent, and chip giant SK hynix skidded 1.23 percent.
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 0.19 percent, and Samsung SDI went down 0.16 percent.
Bio shares also lost ground, with Samsung Biologics decreasing 0.73 percent and Celltrion falling 0.83 percent.
But No. 1 chemical firm LG Chem advanced 0.8 percent, and platform giant Kakao added 0.86 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia traded flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,308.15 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 6.85 won from the previous session's close.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
Ruling party lawmaker suggests lifting indoor mask mandate
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
BTS' Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment
-
Top nuclear envoy leaves for Indonesia for meetings with U.S., Japanese counterparts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 54,319 amid virus surge worries
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister