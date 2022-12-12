BTS' Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Jin, the first member of the K-pop group BTS to serve in the military, has released a photo of himself with a military haircut ahead of his enlistment.
Jin took to Weverse, an online community platform for K-pop fans, on Sunday night to post the photo with a caption, "It's cuter than I expected," according to music industry sources.
The 30-year-old vocalist will enter a boot camp of a front-line Army division in Yeoncheon, 60 kilometers north of Seoul, on Tuesday, according to military and industry sources. After undergoing a five-week basic training program, Jin will be assigned to a local unit, they said.
The BTS member had announced his plan to serve in the military after the band's concert in the southern port city of Busan in October.
All able-bodied men are obliged to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military.
The BTS agency has requested fans refrain from visiting the boot camp to see him off, citing safety concerns possibly caused by congestion.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
Ruling party lawmaker suggests lifting indoor mask mandate
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
BTS' Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment
-
Top nuclear envoy leaves for Indonesia for meetings with U.S., Japanese counterparts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 54,319 amid virus surge worries
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister