Loona to return next month as 11-member group without Chuu
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group Loona will drop a new album next month for the first time as an 11-member group following the expulsion of Chuu, its agency said Monday.
The album set to hit music services on Jan. 3 will mark the first release from the group since "Flip That" in June.
Last month, Block Berry Creative announced that Chuu, whose real Korean name is Kim Ji-woo, will be expelled from the 12-piece band for alleged verbal abuse against staff.
But the expulsion triggered a controversy as a spate of staff members and industry insiders who worked with her took to online communities to defend her.
Chuu has also practically denied the allegation, saying she has done nothing to feel ashamed of.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
Ruling party lawmaker suggests lifting indoor mask mandate
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
BTS' Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment
-
Top nuclear envoy leaves for Indonesia for meetings with U.S., Japanese counterparts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 54,319 amid virus surge worries
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister