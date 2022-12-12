Shinsegae International acquires exclusive rights to Laura Mercier in Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Fashion and cosmetics retailer Shinsegae International Inc. said Monday it has acquired the exclusive domestic license from French cosmetics brand Laura Mercier, as it seeks to expand its imported cosmetics business.
Laura Mercier, founded in 1996 by a French makeup artist of the same name, is sold in some 40 countries globally.
Asia is one of Laura Mercier's key markets, accounting for 20 percent of the brand's sales, Shinsegae International said. The local rights to the brand were previously owned by Shiseido Korea Co., the Korean arm of Japanese cosmetics brand Shiseido.
Shinsegae International said it plans to open more Laura Mercier stores at major department stores and duty-free shops while selling the products online through the Shinsegae-owned e-commerce shop SiVillage.
"We plan to secure growth momentum by discovering new brands in fashion and beauty," an official from Shinsegae International said.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
Ruling party slams ex-President Moon as slain official probe deepens
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
Ruling party lawmaker suggests lifting indoor mask mandate
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
BTS' Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment
-
Top nuclear envoy leaves for Indonesia for meetings with U.S., Japanese counterparts
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases at 54,319 amid virus surge worries
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister