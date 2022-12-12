(LEAD) KBO's Heroes reunite with ex-MLB All-Star Russell, bring back ace Jokisch

Jokisch, who re-signed for $1.5 million, has been the Seoul-based club's ace since first joining them in 2019. He has compiled a 51-33 record with a 2.71 ERA in that span. From 2019 to 2022, Jokisch ranks first in ERA, third in wins, second in innings pitched (707 2/3) and third in strikeouts (541) among all KBO pitchers.

