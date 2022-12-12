KSOE wins 91.5 bln-won order for 1 LPG carrier
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has bagged a 91.5 billion-won (US$69.8 million) order to build one liquefied petroleum gas carrier for an Oceanian shipper.
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., an affiliate of South Korea's top shipbuilder, will build the vessel in its shipyard in the southeastern port of Ulsan and deliver it to the undisclosed shipping company in the first half of 2025, KSOE said in a statement.
KSOE has clinched $23.09 billion worth of orders to construct 193 ships so far this year, or 132.4 percent of its yearly target of $17.44 billion.
KSOE, the subholding company of shipbuilding, oil refining and machinery conglomerate HD Hyundai, has three major affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into eastern, western 'buffer zones': S. Korean military
-
Ruling party lawmaker suggests lifting indoor mask mandate
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS' Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
Top nuclear envoy leaves for Indonesia for meetings with U.S., Japanese counterparts
-
Terraform CEO Do Kwon hiding in Serbia: prosecutors
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister