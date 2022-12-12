Hyundai Motor to supply hydrogen fuel-cell systems to German truck company
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group said Monday it will supply more than 1,000 hydrogen fuel-cell systems to a German environment-friendly vehicle maker in a three-year deal.
Under the contract, Hyundai Motor Group will supply 1,100 hydrogen fuel-cell systems for eco-friendly garbage and cargo trucks to be manufactured by Enginius, a subsidiary of German carmaker Faun Group, the company said in a statement.
Faun Group plans to begin installing Hyundai's 90-kilowatt hydrogen fuel-cell systems in its Bluepower garbage and Citypower cargo trucks in the second half of 2023, it said.
Hyundai Motor Co.'s Nexo shares the 90-kW hydrogen system.
In January 2021, Hyundai launched a brand dedicated to its fuel cell system, called HTWO, which stands for the hydrogen molecule H2.
In March last year, the group began the construction of the HTWO Gwangzhou hydrogen fuel-cell systems plant with an aim to initially produce 6,500 units a year starting in 2023. The HTWO Gwangzhou plant will be wholly owned by the Korean automotive group.
Hyundai expects demand for hydrogen fuel-cell systems to grow further in China, the world's biggest automobile market, as the Chinese government seeks to provide 1 million hydrogen-powered vehicles by 2035.
In its broad hydrogen road map, Hyundai aims to produce 500,000 hydrogen vehicles and 700,000 hydrogen fuel-cell systems by 2030 to cement its leading status in global hydrogen vehicle markets.
Currently, Hyundai operates a domestic hydrogen fuel-cell systems plant. It also plans to build the plants in Europe and the United States.
