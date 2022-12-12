LS Cable wins 400 bln-won order from Sweden
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., the world's third-largest wire and cable maker by sales, said Monday it has obtained a 400 billion-won (US$305 million) submarine cable supply deal from Sweden.
LS Cable will supply extra-high voltage submarine cable systems to an offshore wind farm being built in the North Sea by Swedish state power firm Vattenfall, the cable maker said in a statement.
It marks the single largest supply deal that local cable manufacturers have ever clinched from Europe.
The Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind farm project has been commissioned by Britain.
In October, LS Cable bagged a 240 billion-won order to supply submarine cables to Britain's Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm also being constructed by Vattenfall.
So far this year, LS Cable has won some 1.2 trillion won worth of submarine cable supply deals from North America, Europe and Asia.
