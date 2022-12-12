Ex-President Lee, other politicians seen as likely beneficiaries of next pardons
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Former President Lee Myung-bak and former South Gyeongsang Province Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo are among those being talked about as potential beneficiaries of the next presidential pardons later this month, sources said Monday.
President Yoon Suk-yeol is reportedly planning to grant his second special pardons effective Dec. 28, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo presiding over a Cabinet meeting the previous day to deliberate on the matter.
"There's a high possibility that the prime minister will preside over the Cabinet meeting this time," a ruling bloc official told Yonhap News Agency. "Typically when there are multiple politicians on the list, the prime minister presides over the meeting."
Yoon granted his first pardons ahead of Aug. 15 Liberation Day and at the time, prominent beneficiaries were limited to business tycoons, including Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong.
The Cabinet meeting held in connection with those pardons was presided over by Yoon.
Former President Lee, who is serving a 17-year prison term on charges of embezzlement and bribery, is widely expected to receive a pardon this time after being excluded last time out of political considerations related to Yoon's low approval rating at the time.
"Barring unusual circumstances, former President Lee will be on the list this time," a key official said.
Former Gov. Kim Kyoung-soo, one of former President Moon Jae-in's closest associates, is also considered a top candidate for a pardon, though whether he will be reinstated to resume political activities remains uncertain.
Other potential beneficiaries include former Finance Minister Choi Kyoung-hwan; former National Intelligence Service Directors Nam Jae-joon, Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byong-ho; and former senior presidential secretary for political affairs Jun Byung-hun.
