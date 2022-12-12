KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ORION Holdings 15,850 0
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,350 DN 750
LOTTE Fine Chem 60,300 DN 100
Shinsegae 220,500 DN 7,500
Nongshim 340,500 UP 3,500
SGBC 45,800 DN 1,600
Hyosung 74,500 DN 1,100
LOTTE 32,500 DN 400
Daewoong 20,950 DN 300
TaekwangInd 727,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,960 DN 80
KAL 25,600 DN 450
POSCO CHEMICAL 189,500 DN 3,500
Boryung 11,300 UP 200
LG Corp. 80,500 UP 100
SamsungElec 59,500 DN 900
NHIS 9,620 DN 70
DongwonInd 52,100 DN 1,600
LS 69,800 UP 2,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES115000 DN1000
GC Corp 134,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 22,650 DN 800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 650,000 UP 5,000
KPIC 169,000 UP 2,000
GS Retail 29,700 DN 100
Ottogi 458,000 UP 4,000
MERITZ SECU 5,730 UP 30
HtlShilla 77,900 DN 1,700
Hanmi Science 34,650 UP 750
SamsungElecMech 138,000 0
Hanssem 44,950 DN 2,650
F&F 144,500 DN 6,000
KSOE 73,600 0
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 47,550 UP 600
MS IND 16,450 DN 150
OCI 93,800 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 56,500 UP 1,400
KorZinc 609,000 UP 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,120 DN 20
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,850 0
