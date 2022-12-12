KIA CORP. 65,100 DN 100

SK hynix 81,100 DN 400

Youngpoong 689,000 DN 14,000

SK 201,500 DN 2,000

Hanon Systems 8,400 DN 220

Kangwonland 24,350 DN 300

NAVER 193,000 DN 2,000

Kakao 58,100 0

NCsoft 468,000 0

HANATOUR SERVICE 57,000 DN 500

COSMAX 67,800 DN 2,500

KIWOOM 89,200 DN 1,000

DSME 18,550 UP 50

HDSINFRA 8,250 UP 310

DWEC 4,480 DN 190

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,700 DN 300

CJ CheilJedang 376,500 DN 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,000 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 DN 500

KUMHOTIRE 2,980 DN 20

KEPCO KPS 33,900 UP 50

LG H&H 702,000 DN 20,000

LGCHEM 628,000 UP 1,000

KEPCO E&C 56,200 0

ShinhanGroup 38,500 UP 500

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,600 UP 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,400 UP 800

LGELECTRONICS 89,800 DN 1,200

Celltrion 176,500 DN 4,000

TKG Huchems 21,200 DN 350

DL 65,200 UP 100

Hanchem 201,000 DN 1,000

DWS 47,200 UP 300

KEPCO 20,650 DN 350

SamsungSecu 35,000 0

KG DONGBU STL 8,280 DN 420

SKTelecom 49,900 DN 100

HyundaiElev 30,050 DN 150

ShinpoongPharm 22,300 DN 200

Handsome 26,650 DN 750

(MORE)