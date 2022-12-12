KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KIA CORP. 65,100 DN 100
SK hynix 81,100 DN 400
Youngpoong 689,000 DN 14,000
SK 201,500 DN 2,000
Hanon Systems 8,400 DN 220
Kangwonland 24,350 DN 300
NAVER 193,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 58,100 0
NCsoft 468,000 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 57,000 DN 500
COSMAX 67,800 DN 2,500
KIWOOM 89,200 DN 1,000
DSME 18,550 UP 50
HDSINFRA 8,250 UP 310
DWEC 4,480 DN 190
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,700 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 376,500 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,000 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 127,000 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 2,980 DN 20
KEPCO KPS 33,900 UP 50
LG H&H 702,000 DN 20,000
LGCHEM 628,000 UP 1,000
KEPCO E&C 56,200 0
ShinhanGroup 38,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 53,600 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 28,400 UP 800
LGELECTRONICS 89,800 DN 1,200
Celltrion 176,500 DN 4,000
TKG Huchems 21,200 DN 350
DL 65,200 UP 100
Hanchem 201,000 DN 1,000
DWS 47,200 UP 300
KEPCO 20,650 DN 350
SamsungSecu 35,000 0
KG DONGBU STL 8,280 DN 420
SKTelecom 49,900 DN 100
HyundaiElev 30,050 DN 150
ShinpoongPharm 22,300 DN 200
Handsome 26,650 DN 750
(MORE)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
China has enough influence to change N. Korea's behavior: Kirby
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS' Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment
-
Terraform CEO Do Kwon hiding in Serbia: prosecutors
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink to visit Seoul to discuss, N.K., IRA