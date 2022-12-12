KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SD Biosensor 31,100 DN 1,750
Meritz Financial 37,500 UP 750
BNK Financial Group 7,330 UP 10
emart 104,500 UP 4,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 50 DN250
KOLMAR KOREA 42,100 DN 500
PIAM 30,000 DN 700
HANJINKAL 40,650 UP 2,350
CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 DN 1,900
DoubleUGames 49,300 UP 100
HL MANDO 45,200 DN 700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 DN 12,000
Doosan Bobcat 35,400 UP 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,270 DN 100
Netmarble 51,000 UP 1,000
KRAFTON 181,500 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 64,900 UP 1,100
ORION 116,500 DN 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,950 DN 600
HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,250 UP 300
BGF Retail 205,000 0
SKCHEM 83,200 DN 1,100
HDC-OP 10,550 DN 150
HYOSUNG TNC 342,500 DN 11,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 356,000 DN 9,500
HANILCMT 12,300 DN 350
SKBS 82,000 DN 900
WooriFinancialGroup 12,850 DN 100
KakaoBank 28,000 DN 100
HYBE 157,000 UP 500
SK ie technology 63,400 UP 800
LG Energy Solution 502,000 DN 13,000
DL E&C 38,100 DN 1,000
kakaopay 65,000 DN 1,100
K Car 12,750 0
SKSQUARE 36,100 UP 200
Meritz Insurance 44,600 UP 200
HITEJINRO 26,250 DN 400
CJ LOGISTICS 89,800 DN 900
DOOSAN 83,100 DN 900
(END)
