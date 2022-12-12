SD Biosensor 31,100 DN 1,750

Meritz Financial 37,500 UP 750

BNK Financial Group 7,330 UP 10

emart 104,500 UP 4,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY330 50 DN250

KOLMAR KOREA 42,100 DN 500

PIAM 30,000 DN 700

HANJINKAL 40,650 UP 2,350

CHONGKUNDANG 86,000 DN 1,900

DoubleUGames 49,300 UP 100

HL MANDO 45,200 DN 700

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 815,000 DN 12,000

Doosan Bobcat 35,400 UP 100

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,270 DN 100

Netmarble 51,000 UP 1,000

KRAFTON 181,500 UP 1,000

HD HYUNDAI 64,900 UP 1,100

ORION 116,500 DN 1,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,950 DN 600

HANWHA SYSTEMS 11,250 UP 300

BGF Retail 205,000 0

SKCHEM 83,200 DN 1,100

HDC-OP 10,550 DN 150

HYOSUNG TNC 342,500 DN 11,500

HYOSUNG ADVANCED 356,000 DN 9,500

HANILCMT 12,300 DN 350

SKBS 82,000 DN 900

WooriFinancialGroup 12,850 DN 100

KakaoBank 28,000 DN 100

HYBE 157,000 UP 500

SK ie technology 63,400 UP 800

LG Energy Solution 502,000 DN 13,000

DL E&C 38,100 DN 1,000

kakaopay 65,000 DN 1,100

K Car 12,750 0

SKSQUARE 36,100 UP 200

Meritz Insurance 44,600 UP 200

HITEJINRO 26,250 DN 400

CJ LOGISTICS 89,800 DN 900

DOOSAN 83,100 DN 900

(END)