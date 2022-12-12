Top S. Korean, Chinese diplomats hold virtual talks: ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and China held virtual consultations Monday to discuss pending bilateral issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Park Jin held the talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to follow up on what was discussed in summit talks between their leaders -- President Yoon Suk-yeol and President Xi Jinping -- in Indonesia last month.
During the Bali talks, Yoon requested Beijing play a more proactive and constructive role in dealing with North Korea's nuclear program. Xi expressed his support for Yoon's "audacious" initiative to provide Pyongyang with massive economic assistance in exchange for denuclearization steps.
Park and Wang met in person in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao in August.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' V turns into 19th-century European gentleman in photo book
-
DP reports dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires some 130 artillery shells into inter-Korean maritime 'buffer zones'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
China has enough influence to change N. Korea's behavior: Kirby
-
(LEAD) (World Cup) S. Korea crash out after big loss to Brazil in round of 16
-
S. Korea to decide on indoor mask mandate by end of this month
-
National Assembly passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
Parliamentary subcommittee passes bills on scrapping 'Korean age'
-
(LEAD) DP set on railroading dismissal motion for interior minister over Itaewon tragedy
-
BTS' Jin gets buzz cut ahead of military enlistment
-
Terraform CEO Do Kwon hiding in Serbia: prosecutors
-
(4th LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
(3rd LD) National Assembly passes motion calling for dismissal of interior minister
-
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Kritenbrink to visit Seoul to discuss, N.K., IRA