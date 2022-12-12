PM orders efforts to respond to heavy snow, cold wave alert forecast
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday ordered government agencies to thoroughly prepare for heavy snow and a cold wave forecast across the central region later this week.
Up to 5 centimeters of snow will likely fall across the central region, including Seoul, between Monday and Tuesday, and heavy snow alerts may be issued in the area later in the week as more snow is expected to fall from Tuesday to Thursday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).
The KMA also said cold wave alerts may be issued in some regions nationwide Tuesday night.
"Take necessary measures in advance to minimize the inconvenience people may feel, such as spraying deicing chemicals on roads, bridges and tunnels that get frozen easily," Han told the interior and transportation ministers, as well as the head of the local governments.
Han also called on related ministries to look after those vulnerable to snow and cold weather, such as the homeless and the elderly who live alone.
Han ordered the fire and forest agencies to work to prevent possible fires at forests and large buildings from heavy wind and low temperature.
