Liberal broadcaster to stop hosting controversial radio program
SEOUL, Dec. 12 (Yonhap) -- Kim Ou-joon, an outspoken liberal broadcaster, said Monday he will stop hosting a controversial program on the Seoul city government-affiliated Traffic Broadcasting System (TBS) by the end of this year.
Kim, who often stirs up controversy due to his support of liberal politicians and political parties during radio and online programs, made the remarks at the beginning of the TBS program named "Kim Ou-joon's News Factory."
"I've been hosting this program for six years and 2 1/2 months, or 324 weeks. I'll only add three more weeks. I'll quit at the end of this year," Kim said, adding he will talk about the details later.
Kim began hosting the current affairs radio show in September 2016. The show has ranked first among TBS programs in terms of audience ratings but has often been embroiled in a political bias controversy.
Political watchers say Kim's decision may have been affected by the Seoul city government's plan to cut off its budget support to TBS starting in 2024. The Seoul Metropolitan Council passed an ordinance on the TBS-related budget cut last month.
