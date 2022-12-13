Korean-language dailies

-- Weekly cap on 12-hour additional work to be revised (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party leader candidates turn to wooing conservative party members (Kookmin Daily)

-- Owners of 2 homes to be exempt from additional taxation in paying comprehensive real estate tax (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't to work on making 52-hour workweek flexible, reducing peak wage system (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to push for raising 52-hour workweek to up to 69 hours (Segye Times)

-- Yoon gov't unveils labor reform blueprint on extending worker dispatch contracts, revising holiday pay (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't to push for making 52-hour workweek flexible (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Move to cut labor hours goes backward; 80-hour workweek may become possible (Hankyoreh)

-- Carbon reduction in Seoul down only 8 pct while London cut it 39 pct (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Imminent 52-hour workweek rule prompts outcry from SMEs (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea, U.S. ink 'alliance on next-generation small reactors' (Korea Economic Daily)

