'Decision to Leave' nominated for Golden Globe best non-English language film
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean film "Decision to Leave" has been nominated as the best non-English language film at the 80th Golden Globe Awards slated for January.
According to the nominations announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on Monday (U.S. time), Park Chan-wook's romantic thriller was named in the category, along with four other films: "All Quiet on the Western Front" (Germany), "Argentina, 1985" (Argentina), "Close" (Belgium) and "RRR" (India).
The film, starring Korean actor Park Hae-il and Chinese actress Tang Wei, tells the story of a detective who suspects a mysterious Chinese widow is the culprit of a murder case and later falls in love with her after days of a stakeout and interrogations.
It brought home the Best Director prize at this year's Cannes Film Festival and has been chosen as South Korea's entry for the best international feature film category of the 94th Academy Awards slated for March.
In 2020, Bong Joon-ho's Oscar-winning film "Parasite" won the trophy for the best non-English language film at the Golden Globe Awards.
