Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 December 13, 2022

SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/00 Sleet 70

Incheon 03/00 Sleet 70

Suwon 03/-1 Sleet 70

Cheongju 06/01 Sunny 70

Daejeon 06/00 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 02/-3 Sunny 60

Gangneung 06/02 Sunny 20

Jeonju 08/02 Sleet 60

Gwangju 08/02 Cloudy 30

Jeju 12/07 Cloudy 30

Daegu 08/01 Cloudy 30

Busan 11/04 Cloudy 10

