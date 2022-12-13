Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 13, 2022
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/00 Sleet 70
Incheon 03/00 Sleet 70
Suwon 03/-1 Sleet 70
Cheongju 06/01 Sunny 70
Daejeon 06/00 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 02/-3 Sunny 60
Gangneung 06/02 Sunny 20
Jeonju 08/02 Sleet 60
Gwangju 08/02 Cloudy 30
Jeju 12/07 Cloudy 30
Daegu 08/01 Cloudy 30
Busan 11/04 Cloudy 10
(END)
