BTS' RM debuts at 15th on Billboard's albums chart with 'Indigo'
SEOUL, Dec. 13 (Yonhap) -- RM, leader of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has made it onto U.S. Billboard's two main charts for his first solo album, "Indigo."
The album, released Dec. 2, debuted at No. 15 on the Billboard 200 albums chart for this week, while its lead track "Wild Flower" began at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, Billboard said on social media Monday (U.S. time).
The rapper is credited with writing all the tracks on the album that he said contains his honest feelings and thoughts.
"Wild Flower" is about the singer's desire to "live like humble tranquil wild flowers rather than a flamboyant flame that quickly vanishes." The song features Cho Yoo-jeen, the lead vocalist of the K-pop band Cherry Filter.
The album landed at No. 45 on Britain's Official Albums Chart Top 100 on Friday (local time).
South Korean girl group ITZY's sixth EP, "Cheshire," debuted at 25th on the Billboard 200.
